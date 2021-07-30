Man Group plc Makes New Investment in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XL. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $3,719,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of XL Fleet stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 0.54. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

