Analysts Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. BWX Technologies posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,170,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

