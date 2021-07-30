Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stake Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $126.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

