iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 57,692 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.59.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
