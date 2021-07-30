iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 57,692 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.59.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,404,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,718,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $582,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

