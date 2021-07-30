First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny Acquires 2,040 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.40. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.