Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 3.7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $45.43. 9,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,221,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

