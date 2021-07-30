Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

HIMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 31,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $332,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

