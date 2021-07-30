Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller Sells 34,713 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,113 shares in the company, valued at $887,961.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $837,553.92.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20.

MSP stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.17.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Datto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datto by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,997,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

