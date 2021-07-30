NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 25,089 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NG stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

