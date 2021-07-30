Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.06

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.06 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 14376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,612. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,990,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

