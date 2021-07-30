Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) CEO Graham James Chynoweth Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) CEO Graham James Chynoweth purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33. Minim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

