ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading 11.6% Higher

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. 40,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,075,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.44 million, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

