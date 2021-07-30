ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading 11.6% Higher

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. 40,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,075,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $515.44 million, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.