Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

