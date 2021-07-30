Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.
NYSE:BYD opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.
In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
