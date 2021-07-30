Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

NYSE:BYD opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

