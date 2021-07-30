ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.31.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesis (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.