Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Drops By 34.9%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08. BBTV has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBTVF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

