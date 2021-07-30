Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the June 30th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beach Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $0.89 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

