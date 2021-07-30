Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $177.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celanese’s adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains focused on executing its productivity programs that include the implementation of a number of cost reduction capital projects. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support the company’s bottom line in 2021. Acquisitions of SO.F.TER., Nilit and Omni Plastics are also expected to drive results in its Engineered Materials unit this year. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The company's efforts to lower debt also bode well. Moreover, Celanese remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.22.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $155.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52 week low of $94.93 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

