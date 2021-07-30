Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.00

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 124.71 ($1.63), with a volume of 16497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.90 ($1.64).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Kerry Group from £131 ($171.15) to £133 ($173.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.48.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.