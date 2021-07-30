Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the June 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36. Aviva has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

