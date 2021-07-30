Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the June 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36. Aviva has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

