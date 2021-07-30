Man Group plc Acquires 7,122 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 209.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

