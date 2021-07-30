Man Group plc Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 556.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $118.38 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

