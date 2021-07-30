70,998 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

