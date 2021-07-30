Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 200.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 280,397 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SASR stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

