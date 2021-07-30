Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $940,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $16,703,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $6,422,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $6,944,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

HIIIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.