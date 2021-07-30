Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $927,000 Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

FMIVU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

