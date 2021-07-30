Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $916,000 Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

