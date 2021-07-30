Morgan Stanley Has $82.40 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 478,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $82,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $163.73 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

