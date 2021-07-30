Truist Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,715.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,470.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

