MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,641.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,476.39. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,295.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.