Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

AGR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

