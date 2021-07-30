Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

