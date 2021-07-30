AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of AB opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

