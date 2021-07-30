Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,650.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,606.36.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,525.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,405.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

