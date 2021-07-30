Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down to $42.00

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $41.07. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 104 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $836.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

