Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

