California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 538 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of HWC opened at $44.22 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

