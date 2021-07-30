California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 35,684 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 161.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lemonade by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lemonade by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.53.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.