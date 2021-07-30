Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,047,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

