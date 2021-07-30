Comparing Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and Eli Lilly and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A N/A N/A Eli Lilly and 23.91% 132.28% 16.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kronos Bio and Eli Lilly and, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eli Lilly and 0 2 11 1 2.93

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.48%. Eli Lilly and has a consensus target price of $231.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.72%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Eli Lilly and.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kronos Bio and Eli Lilly and’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$88.44 million ($3.75) -5.52 Eli Lilly and $24.54 billion 9.59 $6.19 billion $7.93 30.94

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio. Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Kronos Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity. The Oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. The Immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. The Neuroscience products consist of Cymbalta, Emgality, Reyvow, and Zyprexa. The Other therapies include Bamlanivimab, Cialis, and Forteo.The company was founded by Eli Lilly on May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

