Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $669,019,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $192.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.