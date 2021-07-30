Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $992,000 Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after buying an additional 1,170,514 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

