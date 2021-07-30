Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FURCF shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

FURCF stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.