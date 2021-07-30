Head to Head Survey: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) versus PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iron Mountain and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33 PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.03%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.02 $342.69 million $3.07 14.15 PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.41 $166.83 million $2.94 17.99

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 7.80% 48.47% 3.50% PotlatchDeltic 26.53% 24.67% 13.33%

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Iron Mountain on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

