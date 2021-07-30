Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.80 million, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

