Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 396,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $3,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $115,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,067. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $501.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

