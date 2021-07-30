Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 11,311 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 858,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,285,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after buying an additional 492,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 473,304 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

NYSE SBS opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.