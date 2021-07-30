NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners posted loss per unit for the second quarter. Further, its revenues missed expectations. The firm is poised to benefit from its decision to sell the Canadian portfolio, acquire domestic assets and focus on organic projects, which in turn will assist it to expand domestic renewable operations. The firm’s eight natural gas pipelines are likely to gain from an increase in natural gas production. To enhance financial flexibility, it completed a few financings agreement to secure funds for acquisition. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues is a headwind. Also, dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are woes.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

