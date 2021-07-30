Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

VINP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of VINP opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

