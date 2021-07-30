Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOOF. began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

Shares of WOOF opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.96. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

